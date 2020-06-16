Badminton Europe has revealed the logo for the 2020 European Senior Badminton Championships, ahead of the tournament for older players later this year.

Scheduled for September 27 to October 4, the competition is due to be held in the port city of Zadar in Croatia, with the logo paying tribute to the host nation.

The "chessboard", synonymous with Croatia, is featured as the main shield of a shuttlecock with five smaller shields forming the feathers on the logo.

More than 1,000 senior players in nine different age groups, starting from over-35s upwards, are poised to compete at the competition.

Croatia is scheduled to host the competition in Zadar this year ©Twitter/LikeZadar

Badminton Europe deputy general secretary Jimmy Andersen said: "It is always an interesting event to host as it is our biggest event in terms of entries.

"The Croatian Badminton Association is hosting such a big event for the first time, but I know that they will do a great job.

"The venue is amazing – the facilities around the tournament are perfect.

"It will be a great week in Croatia for sure."

The design for the logo was created by Laura Martí, a graphical designer at Badminton Europe.

Guadalajara in Spain held the last edition of the Championships in 2018.