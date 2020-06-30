Tokyo 2020 on the agenda as IPC Governing Board to meet virtually over four days

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board is to meet virtually over four days in early July.

Meetings will be held on July 3,4,7 and 8, the IPC has said, with this set to be the first time in the organisation's history that its Board is unable to meet in person.

As well as causing the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics until 2021, the coronavirus pandemic also led to the IPC abandoning plans to hold its Extraordinary General Assembly and Membership Gathering this year.

Votes on governance proposals were delayed as a consequence.

However, the proposals outlined in the Governance Review will be among the topics discussed by the 14-person IPC Board.

Among the recommendations was that the IPC would cease to act as an international federation for the 10 IPC-run sports through a managed exit process.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons will relay key decisions to stakeholders ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 officials will join the video conference to discuss the postponed Games, while there will also be an update on International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) attempts to be compliant with the IPC Athlete Classification Code.

The IWBF has begun re-classifying athletes ahead of Tokyo 2020, with Canada's two-time Paralympic gold medallist David Eng a high-profile victim as he was ruled ineligible.

An IPC Athletes’ Council report, budgets and financial reports from 2019 to 2022 and updates from working groups and committees will also be discussed.

IPC President Andrew Parsons is scheduled to speak to National Paralympic Committees, International Federations and athletes' representatives from July 9 to 13 to relay important decisions and updates.