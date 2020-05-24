The European Handball Federation (EHF) has announced plans to stage its first European handball convention in Vienna in September.

Despite travel grinding to almost a complete halt and Governments imposing bans on mass gatherings in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the EHF said it is aiming to host the inaugural event in the Austrian capital from September 17 to 20.

The mid- to long-term future of European handball is set to be among the main topics discussed at the convention, should it go ahead as scheduled.

The possibility of holding future matches with limited numbers of spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic is also expected to be a key talking point, alongside the resumption of events and the impact of the crisis on the 2020-2021 season.

The EHF has suspended all of its matches and events until at least August ©Getty Images

All competitions and matches organised by the EHF have been postponed or cancelled until August at the earliest.

"Over the coming months, we will see a changed landscape in sport, media, and marketing," EHF President Michael Wiederer said.

"Some sports will be more challenged than others especially on the field of global activities; potential partners demand a clear picture and stable structures.

"We must find a way to play - at the earliest possible date but taking the conditions into consideration.

"We have to continue to move forward and prepare the upcoming season as it is not only about contracts and our obligations to deliver, it is also about motivating people to take a ball in their hands and play."