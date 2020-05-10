Dutch golfer Joost Luiten secured a two-shot victory in the inaugural edition of the European Tour-organised BMW Indoor Invitational, donating his winnings to his charity of choice.

Posting a six-under-par round of 66, Luiten finished top of a leaderboard which featured 18 European Tour players including ex-world number ones Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood.

It was the first of five events in the virtual golf series using TrackMan's latest simulation technology.

Luiten finished two shots ahead of France's Damien Perrier and three shots ahead of compatriot Wil Besseling.

Big names Westwood and Kaymer struggled to keep up with the pace of the Dutchman - the Englishman finished on level par and Germany Kaymer ended in 14th on a score of two over.

The competition has held on a virtual copy of the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, with the next leg moving to Royal Portrush.

"It's a good feeling to win the inaugural event," Luiten said.

"We've been doing nothing for such a long time, so it is nice to get that feeling of competition going again.

"You try to stay fit and practise the way you can indoors, but it is different, so it is good to have the some nerves and that feeling of actually competing and trying to beat everybody else.

"That’s the most fun for us and that is why we are golf professionals, we have been missing that feeling for a long time and it was good to get it back and to do well as well.

"St Andrews is such an iconic course to play too, everyone knows it from the TV, so it is a great place to start this."

Each winner of one of the events receives $10,000 (£8,000/€9,160) to donate towards causes of their choice.

In this instance, half going to the victor's own charity, the Joost Luiten Foundation, and the other half is to be donated to the Erasmus Medical Centre - a hospital in his home of Rotterdam that is treating those with COVID-19.

Luiten added: "Charity is really important, especially in these times.

"There is so much going on in the world that just needs money, so it is always good to give back.

"I started my own Foundation at the beginning of this year to get kids into golf, so I’m going to give 50 per cent to help get that up and running and to help kids enjoy golf.

"The other 50 per cent will be donated to Eramus MC, a hospital here in Rotterdam and one of the biggest hospitals in Holland, they are trying to do a lot of research into stopping coronavirus so hopefully they can do a lot of good things with the money."

Giving back & donating to good causes 👏@joostluiten explains who he's donating his €10,000 winners cheque to, and why.#BMWTrackManInvitational pic.twitter.com/M6kpnXFev6 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2020

Luiten concluded that it is "always special to win but I’m really proud we can give this money to good causes and every little helps."

Despite a disappointing round, Kaymer was glad to be playing competitive golf once again.

"To interact with another player again was nice, that's what you miss most - the competition, to compete against someone who is as good as you.

"I was quite surprised at myself that I was excited to play, and I also had a bit of nervousness at some stage, which is a bit strange, but I look forward to doing the same again next week."

Other events will be contested on computer-generated versions of Golfclub München Eichenried, Real Club Valderrama and Wentworth.