The Austrian luge team relay quartet which won World Championship silver in Winterberg last year have been honoured with an award.

Newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung has named the line-up as "team of the year" for 2019 after their runners-up performance at the German track.

Hannah Prock, Reinhard Egger and the doubles pairing of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller joined forces to clock 2min 24.624sec for their silver medals.

They were beaten to gold by the Russian quartet.

Hannah Prock is a member of the award-winning quartet ©Getty Images

The award had to be presented to the team virtually, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prock posed with three cardboard versions of her team-mates to lightheartedly accept the accolade online.

"What a pity, because we would have loved to have picked up on stage," she said.

Egger added: "This prize is not only due to the four of us, but to the entire Austrian luge team."