Boston Consulting Group K.K (BCG Japan) has been announced as a Tokyo 2020 official supporter, taking their number of domestic partners to 66.

The company will serve in the professional services category of the Tokyo 2020 sponsorship programme, covering strategy consulting, project management, planification and management consulting.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori welcomed the addition of BCG Japan as a support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He highlighted that the company had previously helped the Organising Committee in several areas.

"We are delighted to welcome BCG Japan as an official supporter," Mori said.

"BCG Japan has already supported us in the establishment of a roadmap and ticket pricing strategy.

"We believe that as a proven business management consulting firm with 50 years of experience in Japan, BCG Japan will continue to provide major support and collaborate as we aim for the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games."

BCG Japan's addition continues Tokyo 2020's extensive partnership programme, with the IOC revealing earlier this year that Tokyo 2020 had achieved in excess of $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.6 billion) in domestic sponsorship.

London 2012 was previously believed to hold the record, when $1.1 billion (£866 million/€967 million) was achieved.

Tokyo 2020 have now secured 66 domestic partners prior to the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

BCG Japan are the second office of the United States based Boston Consulting Group, which has worked to create growth opportunities for government, private sector companies and non-profit organisations.

The company say they provide personalised solutions through company and market insights, close cooperation with clients and customised approaches.

BCG Japan chairman Hiroaki Sugita has welcomed the opportunity to support both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan's capital next year.

"We are extremely honoured that BCG Japan has the opportunity to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as an Official Supporter.

"Since we commenced business in 1966, we have supported a wide range of companies and organisations in Japan capture opportunities to create value.

"Leveraging our more than 50 years of consulting experience here, we are committed to supporting the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games."

BCG Japan are the 19th official supporter of Tokyo 2020, the third tier of the organisation's domestic sponsorship programme.

This includes one official supporter which only sponsors the Paralympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 say the official supporters will have vital roles in the delivery of the Games.

Organisers also boast 15 gold partners and 32 official partners.