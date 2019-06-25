Tokyo 2020 have achieved in excess of $3 billion (£2.3 billion/€2.6 billion) in domestic sponsorship with one year to go until the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it was revealed here today.

John Coates, chair of the Tokyo 2020 IOC Coordination Commission, revealed the figure during an update on preparations.

He confirmed Tokyo 2020 have now achieved 75 partners prior to the Games, which have helped organisers achieve three times more sponsorship revenue than other Olympics.

London 2012 was previously believed to hold the record, when $1.1 billion (£870 million/€970 million) was achieved.

"You heard that our friends [Tokyo 2020] have 75 partners," Coates told the second day of the IOC Session.

"This equates to revenue in excess $3 billion (£2.3 billion/€2.6 billion) from the national partnerships.

"That is an amazing amount of money when you remember that does not include the partnerships of the Japanese companies Toyota, Panasonic and Bridgestone, who are part of our TOP (The Olympic Programme) worldwide partner programme."

The sponsorship figure has highlighted the demand of Japanese companies to be involved in next year’s Games.

Coates also referenced the enthusiasm of the general public, with 7.5 million people having applied for tickets in the initial phase of the process.

The Australian, however, continued to warn that Tokyo 2020 needed to push to reduce costs further, stating that the financial outcome of the Games would serve as a marker for future Games.

Transport was cited as a key challenge, with plans set to go under the microscope this summer with test events scheduled.

Tokyo 2020 are preparing for test events and their one year to go celebrations ©Getty Images

"The test events are very important to us as we move into the operational phase," Coates said.

"Not just in terms of the operation of the events, but the integration of these test events with the transport.

"Transport has been acknowledged by all of us as a major issue, a major priority for the success of these Games.

"There is the target of reducing public transport’s use by 30 per cent during the Games.

"We will see how these measures go.

"We will also be able to see how the heat countermeasures go and see if they are as comprehensive as we think they are."

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō added that the countermeasures would be tested and adjusted if necessary.

The outcome of all traffic measures will also be assessed.

"We will aim for a 30 per cent reduction in traffic on the metropolitan expressway," Mutō revealed regarding transport.

"We are planning detailed traffic management tests this summer.

"We will be implementing a joint testing plan which has been agreed with the IOC.

"Based on the results of these tests, we with examine all traffic measures.

"We will then make any revisions ahead of the Games."