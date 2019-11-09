Kenya booked their place at Tokyo 2020 after they thrashed Uganda in the final of the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg.

The tournament favourites outclassed Uganda in a 31-0 victory at the Bosman Stadium.

Kenya captain Andrew Amonde scored the first try of the final, converted by Daniel Taabu, to give his side the lead.

Taabu went over shortly after before sending his kick through the posts to put Kenya 14-0 in front at half-time.

Jeffrey Oluoch and a late double from Oscar Dennis put the gloss on a commanding performance from Kenya, who will make their second consecutive Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020.

Kenya reached the final with a 40-14 demolition of Madagascar, while Uganda edged out Zimbabwe 21-12.

Kenya won the continental qualifier to book their Tokyo 2020 place ©Rugby Africa/Twitter

Zimbabwe earned bronze by defeating Madagascar 24-7 in the third-place play-off.

Victory for Zimbabwe saw them clinch a spot in the final Olympic qualifying tournament, along with runners-up Uganda.

The qualifier is set to be held in June next year.

Fiji, the United States, New Zealand and South Africa all secured their Tokyo 2020 berths through the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Argentina, Canada, Britain and Australia have qualified via the continental route.

The last regional qualifier is due to take place in Incheon from November 23 to 24.