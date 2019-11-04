The official emblem of the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in India has been unveiled in Mumbai.

Football's world governing body claim a "vibrant" logo has been chosen with the reveal coinciding with one-year-to-go celebrations.

An outdoor light projection show first revealed the logo at the Gateway of India monument.

"The joyful design combines dynamic and colourful elements from both the natural world and Indian culture," FIFA said.

"The bright blue waves of the base reach up along the form of the trophy towards the paisley flourish crowning the design.

"The droplet frames a ball made from a marigold flower, a celebratory symbol of growth and development befitting a youth competition.

"The colour and style of the marigold draw inspiration from Bandhani textiles, an Indian tie-dye technique dating back thousands of years.

"The stem of the marigold is accented with vibrant symbols of unity and celebration derived from traditional Warli paintings, but in the bright hues found in Bandhani patterns.

"Together, the components exude the tournament's youthful energy and emphasise the potential of the upcoming event."

Retired American star Kristine Lilly, a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner and Olympic champion, was among those in attendance alongside Indian players and officials from Government and the Organising Committee.

The logo was projected onto the Gateway of India monument ©Getty Images

FIFA hope the Under-17 World Cup, which will take place between November 2 and 21 next year, will "help inspire a new generation of female players and promote positive social change".

"The unveiling of the official emblem for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 marks the start of an exciting journey with just one year to go until the tournament," said Lilly.

"Combining vibrant colours and elements from across Indian culture, nature and sport, this emblem brings the tournament to life and gives it a visual identity that not only aims to become a focal point and a symbol of hope for many young women and girls around the world, but will also inspire them to play football and to follow and pursue their dreams."

Spain are the reigning Under-17 Women's World Cup champions after winning last year in Uruguay.

India also hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup for men in 2017 but has never staged a major female tournament.

They were selected for next year by FIFA in March.

"Hosting the first FIFA tournament for women in the country will be a momentous occasion for female sport in India," said Organising Committee chairman Praful Patel, a FIFA Council member.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have another historic occasion for India and the All India Football Federation.

"With just one year to go until the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, I would like to encourage everyone in India to come out and support the tournament in numbers.

"We have done it for the boys before, now it is time to do it for our girls."