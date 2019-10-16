By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Inaugural ANOC World Beach Games concludes
- 6 hours ago: Spain top ANOC World Beach Games medal table
- 6 hours ago: Brazil crush Russia to clinch men's beach soccer title
- 7 hours ago: Russia edge Brazil in men's 3x3 basketball gold medal match
- 7 hours ago: France beat The Netherlands to secure women's 3x3 basketball crown
- 7 hours ago: Asensio delights in "most important thing in my life"
- 8 hours ago: Hosts Qatar earn first Beach Games medal - valiant silver in men's 4x4 volleyball
- 8 hours ago: British women's beach soccer glory run ends in 3-2 defeat by Spain
- 8 hours ago: Brazil beat Spain 11-10 in tie-break to claim men's beach handball title
- 9 hours ago: United States women beat Brazil to 4x4 beach volleyball gold
- 9 hours ago: Danish women take beach handball gold
- 10 hours ago: Brazil's Baran and Miiller earn beach tennis mixed doubles gold with 6-1, 6-1 win
- 10 hours ago: So near and yet so far for Qatar
- 12 hours ago: Gruber grabs Germany's first German gold in men's kitefoil
- 13 hours ago: Brazil stun United States in women's 3x3 basketball quarter-finals
- 13 hours ago: Qatar Sports Arbitration Foundation sign four key Memorandums of Understanding
- 14 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 marathons and race walks moved to Sapporo
- 17 hours ago: Brazil seeking to turn silver into gold in beach tennis mixed doubles
- 17 hours ago: Skater boy revels in World Beach Games appearance at age 10
- 17 hours ago: Spain leading medal table heading into final day
- 19 hours ago: Medals to be won in six sports on final day
- 19 hours ago: Final day of competition set to begin
View latest updates