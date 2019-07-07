By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Apia
Samoa 2019: Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 13 minutes ago: Opening Ceremony draws to a close
- 31 minutes ago: Samoa's Olympic medallist Opeloge chosen to light cauldron
- 31 minutes ago: The 2019 Pacific Games flame is alight
- 42 minutes ago: Pictures from the Opening Ceremony entertainment
- 1 hour ago: Samoan head of state declares 16th Pacific Games open
- 1 hour ago: Lakhan: “I urge you all to participate in the true spirit of the Games”
- 1 hour ago: Pacific Games to provide positive impacts across region claims Samoan Prime Minister
- 2 hours ago: Pacific Games Council flag raised
- 2 hours ago: Samoan team arrives to conclude Parade of Nations
- 3 hours ago: Papua New Guinea start Parade of Nations
- 3 hours ago: Samoan head of state arrives as Opening Ceremony begins
- 3 hours ago: Australian Sport Minister among attendees at Opening Ceremony
- 3 hours ago: Fifth edition of Pacific Sports Ministers meeting held prior to Games
- 4 hours ago: Schedule for the ceremony
- 5 hours ago: Heavy rain in build-up to Opening Ceremony
- 5 hours ago: Samoa 2019 Pacific Games set to begin
View latest updates