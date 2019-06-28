Stefan Daniel earned victory in front of his home crowd at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Paratriathlon Series in Montreal.

The Canadian was the clear favourite heading into the men’s PTS5 race and the world champion lived up to expectations.

He crossed the line in 57 min, 30 sec, with Germany’s Martin Schulz ending 33 seconds off the pace.

Britain’s George Peasgood completed the podium in 58:09.

The women’s race saw a British one-two with Claire Cashmore edging out her compatriot Lauren Steadman, who was making her first appearance of the season.

Cashmore triumphed in 1 hour, 6 min and 13 sec, ending just nine seconds clear of her compatriot.

United States’ Grace Norman was third in 1:09.13.

British success continued in the women’s PTS4 competition with Hannah Moore easing to victory in 1:11:29, her nearest challenger Kelly Elmlinger of the United States ending three minutes down.

Emily Tapp is the winner of the PTWC female category followed by Tsuchida and Hall #WPSMontreal https://t.co/l3VZUo0xti pic.twitter.com/q71X1CufiR — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) June 28, 2019

A third British gold was earned in the men’s visually-impaired race as Dave Ellis crossed the line in a winning time of 1:00.23.

Spain’s Hector Catala Laparra and Jose Garcia Serrano rounded off the podium in 1:01.06 and 1:02:10, respectively.

The women’s event saw Spain’s Susana Rodriguez continue her dominance by topping the standings in 1:08:32.

Canada’s Jessica Tuomela ended in 1:11:57 to place second at her home event.

The men’s PTS3 competition saw Spain’s Daniel Molina win gold in 1:09:37, with the Netherlands’ Nico van der Burgt 52 seconds back as the runner-up.

There were also victories for France’s Jules Ribstein and Alexis Hanquinquant in the men’s PTS2 and PTS4 events, with the United States’ Allysa Seely winning women’s PTS2 gold.

The Netherlands’ Jetze Plat and Australia’s Emily Tapp triumphed in the men’s and women’s PTWC classes, respectively.