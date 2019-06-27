International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Committee members Umar Kremlev, Volodymyr Prodvyus and Emilia Grueva could face an investigation for alleged ethics breaches, insidethegames can reveal.

The potential probe into the three officials was raised during an Extraordinary AIBA Executive Committee meeting here today.

insidethegames understands Russia's Kremlev – whose offer to personally clear AIBA's debt and the lack of due diligence carried out on it was a factor in the organisation being suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport – could be subjected to Ethics Commission proceedings because of past alleged criminal activity.

Ukraine's Prodvyus may face an ethics probe for undisclosed reasons, while Bulgarian Grueva could be investigated for making statements critical of the AIBA leadership under Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane.

In response, European Boxing Confederation first vice-president Kremlev and Prodvyus tabled a motion of no confidence in Moustahsane and Ethics Commission chairperson Jost Schmid but it failed to pass.

The development, which is likely to be noted by an IOC panel monitoring AIBA's progress towards reinstatement, came during a fractured and heated Executive Committee meeting.

Umar Kremlev claims the investigation is part of a revenge plot orchestrated by Gafur Rakhimov ©AIBA

Kremlev claimed to insidethegames after the meeting that he was being investigated as part of a revenge plot orchestrated by Gafur Rakhimov.

The Russian Boxing Federation secretary general, who was last week announced as the head of a new global boxing fund designed to save AIBA from bankruptcy and insolvency, claimed Schmid was carrying out orders from the Uzbek.

Rakhimov, whose election as President was the catalyst for the IOC suspending AIBA's recognition because of his designation on the United States Treasury Department list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", stepped aside as AIBA President in March.

The Uzbek was today barred from returning without an election after a controversial bylaw was scrapped by the Executive Committee, but some officials remain concerned he is still heavily involved behind the scenes.

Kremlev claims the Ethics Commission is looking into the trio because of their opposition to Rakhimov, who he described as the "cancer" within boxing.

"CK Wu was killing AIBA and now Rakhimov has killed AIBA," he said.

Both Prodvyus and Gueva have questioned Moustahsane's position in the wake of the crisis, with the latter telling insidethegames that she believes the Moroccan should resign as Interim President.

Moustahsane has accused his critics, including the Ukrainian and the Bulgarian, of using AIBA's situation to "leverage personal gain".

An assistant to Prodvyus declined to comment when asked by insidethegames, while Grueva confirmed she was facing proceedings.