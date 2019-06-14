The International Ski Federation (FIS) approved a proposal to change its official terminology from "ladies" to "women" at its recently-concluded meeting in Dubrovnik in Croatia.

The proposal, approved by the FIS Council, was jointly made by the gender equity working group, the sub-committees for ladies' cross-country and Alpine skiing as well as the Athletes' Commission.

The change will be made only in the English language in all applicable places, such as documents, titles, the website, technical materials and official communications.

"FIS realises that the implementation of this change will have a transition period and cannot be replaced everywhere immediately," a statement from the world governing body reads.

"Nevertheless, the national ski associations and all stakeholders are requested to please start to use the new terminology of 'women' when communicating in English, in day-to-day business and on any new materials produced."

The change does not apply for French or German, where the previous FIS terminology will continued to be used.

This mirrors the terminology of the International Olympic Committee, using women, dames and damen.

A proposal to expand the FIS Council to improve gender equality and reopening the bidding process for the 2024 Ski Flying World Championship were among the key decisions taken by the body at its meeting in Dubrovnik.

The FIS Council approved the motion put forward by the gender equity working group to increase the amount of members by two to 18, plus the President and two Athletes' Commission representatives.

A minimum of three members will be "reserved for the other gender", the FIS said in a statement.