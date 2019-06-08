Skate Canada's Leanna Caron was re-elected President during the Board of Director elections at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ottawa, Canada.

Caron, who was elected with acclamation, continues in the role for another two-year term, with Nicole LeBlanc-Richard elected as director Atlantic at the AGM.

Pier-Luc Paquet and Darlene Joseph were voted in as director Quebec and director Ontario.

Caron, who grew up in Timmins, Ontario and is a graduate of the University of Toronto, was first elected to the Skate Canada Board in 2008.

The Olympic-level International Skating Union judge has been serving as President since her election in 2013.

Four directors at large were also elected to the Board.

Jacqueline Gauthier, Patty Klein, Patrick Roch will take on two-year terms with Rock Lemay standing for one year.

The Skate Canada Board of Director elections were held as part of the 2019 Ice Summit in Ottawa, Canada ©Skate Canada

The Board of Directors is made up of 13 elected and appointed volunteers from across Canada.

It is tasked with establishing policy and direction and communicating it to the National Service Centre for delivery to the sections, clubs and schools.

The AGM was held as part of Skate Canada's 2019 Ice Summit which had a "Plan to Execute for Success" theme.

More than 400 skating leaders gathered for the three-day summit at the Richcraft Sensplex facility.

The conference offered a broad spectrum of informative and interactive workshops targeting coaches, choreographers, officials, clubs and skating schools, and Skate Canada sections.