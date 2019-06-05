A successful first test has taken place of the Lima 2019 Lane that will be exclusively dedicated to travelling athletes and officials during the Pan American and Parapan American Games, which start next month.

The operation, jointly organised by the Lima 2019 Organising Committee and the Peruvian National Police (PNP), was designed to check on the system of dedicated road lanes intended to guarantee that Games competitions and ceremonies take place according to planned schedules while minimising the impact on the Peruvian capital’s population.

A lane was marked off in both directions of the Panamericana Sur, from the Pan American Village and Parapan American Village in Villa El Salvador, the main accommodation venue for the Lima 2019 Games, to the National Sports Village (VIDENA), which will be the main competition venue of this international event.

General Jorge Lam, director of the transit department of the PNP, said it had been a good test for what was to come in July.

"The road was de-limited between the Pan American and Parapan American Village and VIDENA, totaling 20 kilometres,” he told Lima 2019.

A first test has been conducted on the traffic lanes that will be dedicated to athletes and officials during the Pan American and Parapan American Games that start on July 26 ©Lima 2019

“It is a high traffic road but it is a test for the population to know what is going to happen.

“The road will be segregated for 24 hours during the Games.

"As for the other segregated routes, the segregation will be for the time strictly necessary, as planned.

"This is the main route from the Pan American and Parapan American Village to VIDENA and this first balance gives us positive results.

“The drivers have respected the road, some wanted to enter, but the police were attentive and some drivers were sanctioned.

“Everyone must respect the segregation – the inspection will be permanent and traffic tickets will be applied.

“This will start on the second half of July and will last until the end of the Games.

“We must show the world that Peru is ready to organise important events.”

Meanwhile, PNP General José Manuel Pozo, director of the State Security Department, stressed that the first test had been crucial to draw conclusions.

"This will be an exclusive route to arrive on time,” he said.

“We work in cooperation with the different police departments.

“Our police agents will escort and protect the delegations travelling buses to keep them safe.”

Álvaro Castro, head of the Lima 2019 transport department added: “We will receive more than 8,000 athletes and must show our best behaviour.

“We request citizens and drivers to respect exclusive lanes.

“We must transport athletes to their venues in less than 45 minutes.

“There will be 21 routes and this was the first test.”