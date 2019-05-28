Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra Cornejo snapped up the first tickets for the 2019 Pan American Games as they went on sale to the general public in Lima.

And a confident Vizcarra says his country will target a record medal haul.

"We will have a great sports competition, with 41 countries, where the Peruvians will make a great effort to win," he said.

"We will set a new record for medals that says, 'Arriba Peru!'."

Tickets for preliminary competition rounds at Lima 2019 will start from 20 sol (£4.36/$6/€5.36) with finals starting at 30 sol (£7.10/$9/€8.04).

Under-18s, seniors and disabled people will be eligible for 50 per cent discounts.

Speaking from the newly-completed Videna Aquatics Centre, Vizcarra said: "The venues for some sports are already complete.

"The velodrome will be ready at the end of the month, but we have the absolute guarantee that all venues will be operational by July.

"We will have the opportunity to see elite athletes and that is why we enacted a law that will reward Peruvians who win medals with a free apartment in the Pan American Village, in recognition of their efforts."





Tickets for the Pan American Games in Lima went on sale to the general public © Lima 2019

Ticket prices for the Parapan American Games, which go on sale on June 24, will start from 10 sol (£2.36/$3/€2.68).

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus expressed his delight at the launch.

He said: “Lima 2019 is extremely proud to reach the ticket launch milestone for this historic Pan American Games.

“We invite fans from every corner of Peru and beyond to come see the greatest 6,680 athletes of the Americas compete in Lima and to make some unforgettable memories at the continent’s greatest sporting celebration.”

All venues at Lima 2019 are full accessible and wheelchair seats will have an adjacent companion seat available for sale.

Neuhaus added: “Lima 2019 is committed to delivering world-class facilities to underserved communities that previously had limited access to sport.

"The Pan American Games is the biggest event in the history of Peru and the Lima 2019 ticket program aims to give everyone access to the Games.

"We would like to thank our volunteers, ambassadors and community members for embracing these Games with such enthusiasm and pride.

"We‘ve already seen tremendous excitement building as test events for judo, Para powerlifting, athletics, volleyball, and equestrian have been held at our new venues, and we anticipate high demand for Games tickets.

Tickets for sporting competition between July 24 and August 11, as well as the Opening (July 26) and Closing Ceremonies (August 11) are available at 10 authorised Lima 2019 vendors around the city as well as through Lima's official website, in conjunction with Teleticket and Ticketmaster.

To buy tickets for Lima 2019, click here.