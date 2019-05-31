Teenage tennis player Osman Torski has been suspended for a minimum of three months under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme (TACP).

The 17-year-old German was given a nine-month ban – six of them suspended – after he attempted to manufacture the result of a match he was playing in at an ITF Germany F15 Futures tournament in October 2017.

Torski was beaten 6-0, 6-1 in his first-round clash with Marvin Moller.

He had a first-serve completion rate of 51 per cent and won just 30 points in the match.

The six-month suspension was imposed on the proviso that Torski commits no further breaches of the TACP, the Tennis Integrity Unit confirmed.

Teenage tennis player Osman Torski has been suspended for a minimum of three months ©Getty Images

Anti-corruption hearing officer Professor Richard McLaren imposed the suspension.

It means Torski can resume competing on August 28, providing his suspension is not lengthened.

He was found to have contravened section D.1.d of the TACP, which states: “No covered person shall, directly or indirectly, contrive or attempt to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of any event.”

Torski is ranked number 172 in the ITF junior world rankings and has played in just one senior tournament.

He entered the M25 Nussloch in January 2019, where he was beaten in the first round by Britain's Ryan Peniston.