South Korean tennis player Soyeon Park has been banned for 13 months after a drug test failure.

The 23-year-old tested positive for banned weight-loss drug phentermine after a urine sample on June 17.

She was playing at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's Pro Circuit tournament in Daegu.

Her ban has been backdated to start on June 17, so she will be eligible to return on July 16 of this year.

Park, who had not tested positive before, will also forfeit any ranking points or prize money.

She has been sanctioned under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme but admitted her violation and it was ruled that she bears no significant fault or negligence for the failure.

The Tennis Anti-Doping Programme made the announcement ©Getty Images

The player explained that she had taken Adipex using a doctor's prescription as she had experienced sudden weight gain which was putting pressure on an ankle injury.

Park admitted that she knew phentermine was an ingredient of Adipex, and that it was banned during competition.

She said she stopped taking the substance three days before her home event in Daegu as she assumed it would not be in her system by the start of the tournament.

Park provided the doctor's prescription and a receipt for the Adipex and the ITF said her explanation could not be ruled out on the basis of scientific knowledge and analysis.