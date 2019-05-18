Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is targeting a place in the country’s archery team for the upcoming Pacific Games.

The Prime Minister previously competed at the Games in 2007, when the Games last took place in Samoa.

He became the first Prime Minister to compete in an international sports competition when he participated in the event.

Tuilaepa hopes to repeat the feat by securing a place in the country’s archery team.

The 74-year-old stated he would still need to earn his place in the team.





Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi previously competed at the Games in 2007 ©Government of Samoa





“I am not a walk in,” Tuilaepa said.

“There is no preferential treatment here and I am treated like any other competitor.

“Earning the right to represent your country at any international sporting event is the highest honour that any person can ask for.

“And I will make the final cut to compete in the Pacific Games on my own steam power.

“In my book, I have already won gold for Samoa as the oldest athlete to compete in the Games.”

The Games are due to take place from July 7 to 20 in Apia.