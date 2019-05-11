Slovenia's Primož Roglič has continued his flying form by winning the Giro d'Italia-opening time trial in Bologna.

The Jumbo-Visma rider has triumphed all three events he has contested this year, emerging victorious at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Romandie.

Today he completed the 8.2 kilometre time trial in 12min 54sec, 19 seconds faster than Britain's Simon Yates, his nearest rival.

Britain's Simon Yates finished second in the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia ©Getty Images

Yates had impressed at last year's Giro d'Italia, winning three stages and leading for 13 stages before his challenge fell apart on the 19th stage.

Today's third-fastest competitor was Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, 23 seconds behind the leader.

The competition will continue tomorrow with a 205km route from Bologna to Fucecchio.

The 21-stage race, which spans a total of 3,578.8km, concludes in Verona on June 2.