Rogério Caboclo has vowed to face the "worn out image" of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) during his inauguration as President of the national governing body.

Following an uncontested election in April 2018, Caboclo was appointed successor to Antonio Carlos Nunes, with the latter having remained in charge until now.

The 46-year-old will lead the CBF through to 2023.

He ran for Presidency with the backing of former CBF head Marco Polo Del Nero and did so under the election slogan "transparency and efficiency".

Del Nero is one of three former CBF Presidents to have been discredited and investigated in the corruption scandal which has rocked the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Twelve months ago, he had his suspension from the sport upgraded to a life ban following the conclusion of an investigation by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The other two to be discredited and investigated are Ricardo Teixeira and Jose Maria Marin, who was sentenced to four years in prison in the United States in August 2018.

Marin was convicted of six counts of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

"I am aware of CBF’s worn out image, I will face this," Caboclo was reported as saying by Inside World Football in his inauguration speech.

"We will increase our governance controls.

"I will not tolerate any suspicious practice of misconduct."

He added: "I am grateful to those that preceded me, but I have total independence."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, was present at the inauguration of Rogério Caboclo, left, as CBF head ©Getty Images

It was Del Nero who removed other candidates from contention to ensure Caboclo could run unopposed.

Caboclo also invited more than 30 Brazilian football executives to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to drum-up backing for his Presidency.

This was on the CBF budget.

A finance lawyer, Caboclo previously worked on the Organising Committee for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, acting as a go-between for FIFA and the CBF.

He also served as head of the Brazilian delegation at Russia 2018.

Caboclo’s appointment comes with Brazil preparing to host this year's Copa América from June 14 to July 7.

He is leading the Organising Committee for the event.

Among those in attendance at Caboclo's inauguration was FIFA President Gianni Infantino and South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) counterpart Alejandro Dominguez.

Infantino is in Rio de Janeiro to attend today's CONMEBOL Congress, where he is expected to promote his expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams..

"To improve [Brazil’s] image, he [Caboclo] needs to show serious work and develop soccer," Infantino was reported as saying by Inside World Football.

Dominguez added: "It is time to modernise football.

"Rogério is a partner in that direction."