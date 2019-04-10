Germany’s Katrin Quooss and Paul Pigorsch came out on top in the trap mixed team event as action continued today at the International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup event in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

The duo triumphed with a total of 47 targets in the final at the Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, beating the United States' Ashley Carroll and Walton Eller by a margin of one.

Rounding out the podium were Italy’s Silvana Stanco and Giovanni Pellielo with 35 targets.

San Marino’s Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti, who led the qualification standings earlier in the day with 146 targets, had to settle for fourth place with 31.

Six pairings contested the trap mixed team final ©ISSF

Fifth place went to Russia’s Tatiana Barsuk and Maxim Kabatskiy, while China’s Deng Weiyun and Du Yu ended up sixth.

They managed totals of 25 and 19 targets respectively.

Competition in Al Ain is due to resume on Saturday (April 13) following two rest days.

The men’s and women’s skeet events will be spread across three days through to Monday (April 15).