Ladies Professional Golf Association legends hit ceremonial tee shots to open the first competitive round of women's golf to be held at Augusta National Golf Club today.

Pak Se-ri, Lorena Ochoa, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sörenstam, who have won a combined 20 Majors, began the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur in front of a packed crowd at the home of the Masters.

The historic moment represented the first time women had competed for a trophy at the famous venue, which had only hosted men's competitions before today.

"It's a dream come true and I'm so happy for them," Sweden's 10-time Major champion Sörenstam said.

"This has huge potential to not just inspire young girls but golfers."

Augusta National Golf Club played host to an historic moment today ©Getty Images

Augusta National, which has hosted the Masters – one of the four men's golf Majors – since 1934, opened in 1933 but only began accepting female members in 2012.

Today's round has been hailed as a step forward for gender equality in a sport which has only begun to integrate women in recent years.

"It's exciting to be a part of history," Lopez said.

"A day of history for us, for the amateurs that are here and for Augusta National."

American Anna Redding, a senior at the University of Virginia, was the first to tee it up in the final round of the tournament.

The first two rounds had been held at the nearby Champions Retreat club in Georgia.

A field of 72 played the first 36 holes before the event moved to Augusta National.

Leader Jennifer Kupcho began today's final round on five under par.