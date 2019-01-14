German Alpine skier Stefan Luitz has failed in an initial bid to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the International Ski Federation's (FIS) decision to disqualify him from last month's giant slalom event in Beaver Creek.

He was bidding to provisionally delay the enforcement of the disqualification but CAS has ruled against him.

Luitz had claimed a maiden World Cup win at the American venue as he triumphed in the men's giant slalom.

An investigation was later launched by the FIS, however, after the 26-year-old was reportedly photographed using an oxygen tank between runs.

Such a practice is not banned under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules but has been prohibited by the FIS since June 2016.

The German team admitted they had made an error, saying they did not think to check the FIS rules.

An FIS hearing last week ruled that Luitz had violates rules prohibiting the use of scientific and medical equipment when he inhaled the supplemental oxygen between the two runs.

Their judgement saw Luitz stripped of his victory and the World Cup points earned at the event, as well as trophies and prize money.

Luitz launched an appeal to CAS to provisionally halt the enforcement of the FIS ruling.

Had he succeeded, the 100 World Cup points he earned would have boosted his starting position for the giant slalom in Adelboden, which took place on Saturday (January 12).

The CAS rejecting his appeal meant the points were not included.

The loss of the initial appeal meant the 100 points awarded for a World Cup win were not included in Stefan Luitz's total, impacting his start position in Adelboden ©Getty Images

The FIS have stated his disqualification from the event "is not a sanction, but a consequence of the rule violation".

The governing body said the violation carries no further consequences.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Marcel Hirscher finished as the runner-up to Luitz and will move up to first place.

Switzerland's Thomas Tumler moves up to second, while Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen completes the rejigged top three.

Luitz, who fought back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in 2017, will still have the option to appeal the FIS decision to CAS.