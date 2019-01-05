Mikaela Shiffrin returned to winning ways at the International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup in Zagreb.

The American has dominated in the early season but was beaten by Slovakia's Petra Vlhová in the final of a duel slalom competition in Oslo earlier this week.

Shiffrin responded in fine fashion in Croatia's capital city today, as she was the only skier to dip under one minute in the first run of the slalom event, clocking a time of 59.70sec.

Having established a strong advantage over her rivals, Shiffrin then clocked 1:01.39 second time around to seal victory.

She ended with a total time of 2:01.09 to top the standings.

Vlhová proved Shiffrin’s closest rival again, with the Slovakian finishing as the runner-up in a time of 2:02.34.

The podium was completed by Swede's Frida Hansdotter, who achieved a time of 1:02.06.

Mikaela Shiffrin extended her overall World Cup lead with a dominant performance ©Getty Images

The result saw defending overall champion Shiffrin extend her World Cup lead in the slalom standings, with the American now boasting 680 points.

Vlhová lies second at 100 points behind her rival.

The duo also occupy the top two positions in the overall World Cup standings, with double Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin leading on 1,214.

She has a strong advantage over Vlhová, who has 748 points.

Attention will turn to the men’s slalom competition tomorrow, as Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, a seven-time World Cup champion, will hope to return to the top of the podium.