The International Floorball Federation (IFF) and the world leading manufacturer of floorball equipment Unihoc have renewed their sponsorship agreement until 2022.

The IFF has granted Unihoc the status of "official floorball apparel provider" of the organisation, starting from 2019.

The company, situated in Sweden and owned by Renew Group, will provide the IFF with sticks, balls, accessories, goalie equipment and goals.

The announcement was made by vice managing director of Renew Group Torbjörn Jonsson and secretary general of the IFF John Liljelund.

BIG NEWS!

We are very happy to announce a new sponsorship agreement together with @IFF_Floorball . Our Vice Managing Director Torbjörn Jonsson and John Liljelund, Secretary General of the IFF, signed the new contract this weekend in Prague during WFC. #unihoc #iff #floorball pic.twitter.com/LQWZWFDi8e — Unihoc Floorball (@UnihocFloorball) December 11, 2018

"It goes without saying that we warmly welcome this deal as it displays the great trust Unihoc has in working with, and the work of, the IFF," Liljelund said.

"The cooperation has strong foundations as some of the targets our partner has are directly connected to some of IFF's strategical objectives.

"We are developing our sponsorship model all the time, for example to include more sustainability elements which has also been indicated as an area of interest by our partner."

The announcement was made alongside the presentation of a new game ball, called Dynamic, also a product from the Renew Group portfolio.

The launched ball will be the official IFF match ball for 2019.