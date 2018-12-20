The World Floorball Championships top scorer Matthias Hofbauer has announced his retirement from his national team Switzerland, which won bronze this month in Prague.

The competition in the Czech capital was the 37-year-old's tenth World Championship, with the Swiss international deciding to retire immediately after his team came third.

"The bronze medal today was definitely my last one," Hofbauer said.

"For me, this is the moment when I can say: 'I could once again invest everything and give 100 per cent on the field'.

"So I can finish the international career with a good feeling."

Swiss Matthias Hofbauer is now Men's WFC All Time Scoring Leader with 89 points! Read more: https://t.co/EjdklYv4rp #WFCRiga #Floorball pic.twitter.com/pswa7cIIl4 — IFF (@IFF_Floorball) December 6, 2016

Hofbauer played his first World Championship in 2000 in Oslo, going on to compete in nine more and becoming the all-time top scorer with 97 points in 57 games.

He became top scorer at the 2016 event in Riga in a fixture against Germany.

He also achieved 139 goals and 129 assists in 194 international matches, making him Switzerland's top scorer.

The bronze medal he received at the 2018 event was the seventh he has won with Switzerland, alongside a silver medal secured at the World Games in 2017.

Despite retiring from play, Hofbauer will still be involved in the sport.

"I'm still fascinated by the sport and events like here in Prague," he said.

"In one way or another, I will certainly still be here."