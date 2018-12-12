The International Luge Federation (FIL) has signed an agreement with the Chinese officials of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, pledging they will help to organise and run the Olympic luge events.

The deal, which has been referred to as a "joint principles agreement" but is officially known as the "Sport Delivery Plan Principles Document", was signed by FIL secretary general Einars Fogelis and Beijing 2022 sports director Tong Lixin at an event in Shanghai.

According to the FIL, the document "governs the collaboratio" between them and Beijing in the run up to the Olympics.

"BOCOG (Beijing 2022) and the International Olympic Committee believes strongly in involving the international Olympic associations in its operations," FIL said in a statement.

"The goal of the agreement is to make sure the FIL provides BOCOG with the best possible support in organising and running the Olympic luge events, as well as any preceding test events."

It has not yet been confirmed, however, exactly what the collaboration will entail.

"The details of these operations will be defined in an additional document and then implemented in a step-by-step process," FIL said.

The deal will see the FIL help organise the 2022 Olympic luge events ©Getty Images

Luge is due to be held at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge Track during Beijing 2022, a new facility in Yanqing District.

The Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge Track is due cover an area of 125,937 square meters with a vertical drop of 127 meters, according to project contractor Shanghai Baoye Group Corp.

It will be 1.9 kilometers long with 16 angled curves and will feature a full circle spanning the mountain's ridges to resemble the shape of a mythical Chinese dragon.

Racers should reach top speeds of around 140 kilometres per hour on the downhill sprint section.

Germany's former luger Thomas Schwab, a winner of an Olympic bronze medal in the men's doubles at Calgary 1988, called it an "interesting track" during a visit there in July.

As well as all the sliding events, Yanqing, located 74km northwest of Beijing, will also host alpine skiing at the National Alpine Ski Center and will have its own Olympic Village and Media Centre.

As a permanent venue, the sliding center will be utilised as a training base for the Chinese national teams after the Games and it will also bid to host more international competitions.