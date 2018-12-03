Commonwealth Sambo Association (CSA) President Michael Wynne-Parker has announced four new appointments to the organisation.

Scottish Sambo Federation President Robin Hyslop and British Sambo Federation (BSF) counterpart John Clarke have both become CSA vice-presidents.

Appointed to the Commonwealth Sambo Advisory Council are BSF vice-president Colin Carrott and International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Legal Commission chairman Suresh Gopi.

In a letter sent to Clarke to confirm his appointment, Wynne-Parker said: "It is important that you, Robin and I work closely together in our leadership role."

The Commonwealth Sambo Association was founded in March 2012 ©Commonwealth Sambo Association

He added: "I propose we hold a meeting in the early new year - probably in London if Robin finds that convenient."

The CSA was founded in March 2012.

It is a not-for-profit organisation and works in partnership with FIAS on the promotion and development of sambo in the Commonwealth.

Lord Reading was the first President of the CSA from 2012 to 2015.