World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue presented the Fujairah Crown Prince Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi with an eighth dan taekwondo black belt at the 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final.

The Crown Prince was also presented with a ceremonial plaque and a copy of the World Taekwondo's 45th anniversary book at the Rumailah Palace in the United Arab Emirates.

Fujairah played host to a trio of season ending-events including the Grand Prix Final, the World Taekwondo Team Championships and the fifth Annual Gala Awards.

Choue thanked the Crown Prince and the Organising Committee for their efforts in hosting the three events as well as the G1-ranked Fujairah Open tournament.

The presentation was made at the Rumailah Palace in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates ©World Taekwondo

"Fujairah is doing a wonderful job," said Choue, who also thanked the royal for his support of the sport.

As well as the gifts from Choue, the Crown Prince also received a Chinese scroll from the vice mayor of Wuxi, Liu Xia.

Chinese city Wuxi also hosts World Taekwondo events, most notably the Grand Slam Series.

The scroll presented read "Fujairah: Harmony and Luck."