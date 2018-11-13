As Lima prepares for the Pan American Games next year, construction is about to begin at the new equestrian venue at the Army Equitation School in La Molina.

The plans for the venue conform to all International Equestrian Federation standards and will host the cross country, jumping and dressage events at the Games in the Peruvian capital.

It is expected that construction on the venue will take 180 days, with hopes it will be finished by May 2019.

As work begins this week, the venue should be ready well before the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

The 27.3 hectares site will be split into three tracks for competition, warm-up and training, as well as a main stage for the jumping and dressage events and a cross country circuit.

Construction is still ongoing at the other Lima 2019 venues, like the Videna multi sports compound ©Getty Images

Grass will be sown for the cross country event well ahead of the Games to ensure an optimal surface as well as a new technical irrigation system.

A veterinary clinic will also be established on site as well as new stables.

The stables include 152 horse boxes and a variety of facilities for teams to use once the Games begin.

In addition to the construction of a new grandstand for spectators and judges, the Organising Committee also plan to make use of existing buildings on site.

The Pan American Games are due take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.