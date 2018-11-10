by Nancy Gillen at the Benidorm Palace
IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships: Day one of competition
- 16 hours ago: Welcome to the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships
- 15 hours ago: South Korea's Kikwan Seoul wins 168cm event
- 15 hours ago: China win gold, silver and bronze in 171cm final
- 14 hours ago: Iran's Vahid Badpi wins 175cm final
- 14 hours ago: Another gold for China as Deng Shuai wins the 180cm event
- 14 hours ago: +180cm gold goes to Iran's Farshad Valipour
- 13 hours ago: Vahid Badpi named overall winner
- 12 hours ago: Jorge Patzan of Guatemala gets gold in 171cm final
- 12 hours ago: Ukraine's Vadym Vasylevskyi announced as winner of 175cm classic physique event
- 12 hours ago: Slovakia's Peter Tatarka wins +175cm event
- 12 hours ago: Takarta announced as overall classic physique winner
- 11 hours ago: Walter Valencia of Ecuador wins first gold medal of Men's Physique World Cup
- 11 hours ago: Jordan's Deya Lutfi wins men's physique 173cm final
- 11 hours ago: Enrique Gutierrez of Spain victorious in men's physique 176cm category
- 11 hours ago: China's Liu Maoyi wins men's physique 179cm final
- 11 hours ago: Pierre Murcia of France wins gold in 182cm physique final
- 11 hours ago: Iran get third gold of the Championships
- 11 hours ago: China's Liu Maoyi wins first Men's Physique World Cup
- 11 hours ago: Day one of Championships come to an end
