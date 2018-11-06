Chengdu is set to host the second edition of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Urban Cycling World Championships.

It is the second of three editions of the Championships to be held in China, with Chengdu having also held the inaugural edition last year.

An Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, followed by the team trials event, offering the first medals of the Championships.

Early rounds of the individual trials events are due to take place on Thursday (November 8), with cross-country eliminator qualification and finals being held the following day.

France’s Titouan Perrin-Ganier and Switzerland’s Kathrin Stirnemann are the reigning men’s and women’s champions in cross-country eliminator.

They will seek to repeat their success from last year’s Championships.

Individual trials finals are due to be held on Saturday (November 10), as Spain’s Abel Mustieles and Jack Carthy of Britain aim to defend their 20 and 26 inch crowns respectively.

Germany’s Nina Reichenbach is the defending champion in the women’s trials event.

Semi-finals of the BMX Freestyle events will take place on the same day, prior to the finals on Sunday (November 11) as the World Championships draw to a close.

From the last round of the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup 🏆 to hosting the upcoming 2018 UCI Urban World Championships, Chengdu 🇨🇳 is the place to be right now for BMX Freestyle!



The stage is set! 👇 #Chengdu2018 pic.twitter.com/wFgWcJpsx1 — UCI BMX Freestyle (@UCI_BMX_FS) November 5, 2018

Australia’s Logan Martin is the current men’s world champion in BMX Freestyle, while United States’ Hannah Roberts will aim to retain the women’s title.

The American was the runner-up at the Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series event last week in Chengdu, but clinched the overall title.

She is set to face competition from Germany’s Summer Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Lara Lessmann, with her rival having who emerged as the winner last week.

The competition comes as the build-up to BMX Freestyle’s Olympic debut continues, with the discipline set to feature at Tokyo 2020.

It is also set to feature at next year’s World Urban Games in Los Angeles, having been announced on the sport programme of the inaugural event yesterday.