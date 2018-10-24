Sports marketing company Infront and the Swedish Ski Association have announced the extension of their 20-year partnership until 2025-2026.

The agreement will see Infront manage the production and media rights distribution of all International Ski Federation (FIS) events in Sweden for the next eight seasons.

The partnership dates back to 1998.

The 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will take place in the Swedish town of Åre, an event that will benefit from the Infront and Swedish Ski Association partnership ©Getty Images

Infront is one of the leading international sports marketing groups, operating 4,100 event days per year.

"We are excited to continue growing our sports in Sweden and know Infront is the ideal partner to develop and show our sports to fans in modern and attractive ways," said Ola Strömberg, secretary general of the Swedish Ski Association.

The Swedish town of Åre will host the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships from February 5 to 17, with fans and spectators benefiting from the collaboration between Infront and the Swedish Ski Association.