A Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Experience Centre is set to be built for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing in order to help showcase a culture stretching back 2,500 years.

The plan was announced by the Beijing Traditional Chinese Medicine Administration Bureau.

The complex is expected to open in early 2020, according to the Beijing Daily.

It will provide TCM treatment, an interactive experience and a training facility, as well as medical services during Beijing 2022.

TCM treatments such as acupuncture, cupping and massage will be used to help athletes prepare and recover from their events, it is claimed.

A similar TCM Experience Centre was opened during the 2008 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Traditional Chinese Medicine has a history stretching back 2,500 years ©YouTube

"The Olympic Games is one of the most internationally influential events," Han Zirong, secretary general of Beijing 2022, told the Beijing Daily.

"TCM's unique efficacy in sports injury rehabilitation has drawn increasing worldwide attention."

The doctrines of Chinese medicine are rooted in books such as the Yellow Emperor's Inner Canon and the Treatise on Cold Damage, as well as in cosmological notions such as yin-yang and the five phases.

Starting in the 1950s, these precepts were standardised in China, including attempts to integrate them with modern notions of anatomy and pathology.

At the same time, the Chinese Government promoted a systematised form of TCM

Apart from medical services, the planned centre will also help to spread the culture of TCM and a volunteer service team will be established to help spread the message.