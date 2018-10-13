The grand final of the 2019 Raw Air Tournament in Norway could be moved from Vikersund to Trondheim due to issues with the ski flying hill at the former location.

As things stand, Vikersund is due to host the fourth and last stage of the 10-day event from March 15 to 17, while Trondheim will hold the penultimate stage on March 13 and 14.

Organisers in Vikersund, however, have not fulfilled all the requirements of the International Ski Federation (FIS) regarding the huge ski flying hill, known as Vikersundbakken.

As a result, the Vikersundbakken does not currently not have a valid FIS hill certificate and no competitions can be held there until that has been rectified.

The Norwegian Ski Association has presented new, modified plans to the FIS, which have been improved in four points and should be enough to obtain a valid certificate for the upcoming winter.

The plans now have to be approved and if they are, the FIS Council could still give the green light for competitions in Vikersund in the middle of November.

But given the uncertainty, Clas-Brede Brathen, athletic director for ski jumping at the Norwegian Ski Association, is already thinking about an alternative location for the grand final of the 2019 Raw Air Tournament.

"It would be possible that the two final jumps of the Raw Air take place in Trondheim instead of Vikersund," he told Norwegian TV station NRK.

"Many good competitions in the World Cup were hosted on the 1997 World Championships hill in Trondheim.

"This would reduce the Raw Air to three venues - Oslo, Lillehammer and Trondheim - while the number of competitions would remain the same."

Austria's Stefan Kraft is a previous winner of the Raw Air Tournament ©Getty Images

Speaking to the FIS, Brathen added: "I think everyone involved is hoping for competitions in Vikersund on a hill that fully meets the FIS criteria.

"We are looking for alternative solutions because we, as the Norwegian Ski Association, want to have a complete Raw Air.

"The most important thing now is to ensure that the Vikersundbakken meets the requirements of the FIS for safety and good competitions."

The Raw Air Tournament is a series of FIS World Cup events where the results of four individual and two team competitions are added up.

The qualification jumps also count towards the overall ranking, which consists of a total of 16 jumps for every athlete.

Ultimately, the top three share a prize fund of €100,000 (£88,000/$116,000) with €60,000 (£53,000/$69,000) for the winner, €30,000 (£26,000/$35,000) for the runner-up and €10,000 (£9,000/$12,000) for the third-place finisher.

The first edition of the Raw Air Tournament was held in 2017, when Austria's Stefan Kraft triumphed.

Poland's Kamil Stoch came away with this year's title.

Holmenkollen in Oslo is due to host the first stage of the 2019 edition from March 8 to 10.

Lillehammer is scheduled to hold the second stage on March 11 and 12.