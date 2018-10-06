Tokyo 2020 have announced "positive" water quality test results from a key venue which will be used at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It comes after the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the International Triathlon Union (ITU) voiced concerns about the water quality at the Odaiba Marine Park.

According to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the results of the further tests should allay fears.

The Odaiba Marine Park is set to stage the triathlon and marathon swimming events at the Games in Japan's capital.

Concerns grew after a Tokyo 2020 survey revealed the quality was not good enough to meet FINA and ITU standards.

Last year, test results showed levels of E. Coli up to 20 times above the accepted limit and faecal coliform bacteria seven times higher than the permitted levels.

The Organising Committee facilitated a series of experiments that aimed to monitor the water quality levels and provided updates on the work they had done to improve the situation.

Tokyo 2020 say that the measures they have taken to monitor and improve the quality levels have shown dividends as levels of coliforms have been reduced to within targeted levels.

The Odaiba Marine Park will hold the swimming leg of the triathlon events and the marathon swimming competition ©Getty Images

Single and triple layer underwater screens have been installed at various areas of the venue during the experiments.

As well as lower levels of coliforms, the experiments also monitored the water temperature.

A test was performed during the dates that correspond to those scheduled for the Games and Tokyo 2020 reported that there were no instances where the targeted maximum water temperature of 31 degrees celsius was exceeded.

The measurements were taken despite record hot weather in Japan, with the maximum temperature 30 degrees and the average 27.6.

The water temperature inside the screens was on average approximately one degree higher than the outside temperature.

Based on the results of the water surveys, Tokyo 2020 have announced that they will consider the deployment of underwater screens during the Games.

The Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government were keen to express their desire to make all possible preparations to ensure that all athletes could perform at their best.