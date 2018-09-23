Four Australian athletes have taken part on a “Champions 2 Country” tour designed to bring their stories to young people in remote areas.

Three-time Olympian Belinda Stowell was among those taking part as the Sydney 2000 Olympic sailing gold medallist joined by fellow Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games athletes.

Rio 2016 Olympic swimming silver medallist Tamsin Cook and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games pole vault bronze medal winner Nina Kennedy also participated, along with Paralympian and shark attack survivor, Sean Pollard.

They attended events in the East Kimberley region in Australia, where they talked about their individual stories.

“Many of Australia’s successful athletes hailed from regional Australia,” said Lisa Lilleyman, Western Australia Olympic Council executive officer.

“The Champions 2 Country Tour allowed our athletes to provide an example of what can be achieved with courage, discipline, teamwork and dedication, thus inspiring, encouraging and supporting regional youth to achieve their dreams.

“One of the main objectives was for the athletes to share their own sporting journeys and experiences, to provide inspiration to the regional youth on issues including healthy lifestyle, team work, leadership, respect and motivation, along with encouraging them to achieve their goals.”

The tour took place over four days, with the four athletes travelling over 1,200 kilometres to take part in events.

They visited six towns during the tour, including Wyndham, Doon Doon, Warmun, Frog Hollow, Halls Creek and Kununurra.

The athletes visited 10 schools during their tour to deliver talks, as well as two sporting clincs.

Tamsin Cook made a splash at the swim clinic with the Kununurra Crocs Swim Club. The community enjoyed plenty of 'snaps' with the silver medalist who talked about training, goals and motivation. #Champions2Country #Kimberley #Kununurra #swimming #AUSOlympic pic.twitter.com/Eyb7CKasHK — Sport and Recreation (@DLGSCsport) September 17, 2018

A further six community events were also visited, which were aimed at inspiring young people to follow their ambitions.

“The most memorable moments for me were our community events in Halls Creek and the swim clinic in Kununurra, because they weren’t formal in any way,” said Cook.

“We had the opportunity to chat to everyone and really talk about their hopes and aspirations for the future.

“I felt like we made real connections.

“I’d never been to anywhere this remote before and I love that we got to see and experience a part of Australia that is often forgotten.”