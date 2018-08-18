Calgary 2026 have claimed chief executive Mary Moran will not receive a bonus should they receive a favourable outcome in the upcoming plebiscite or if they go on to be named hosts of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bid chair Scott Hutcheson had previously suggested Moran could receive a bonus for meeting both targets.

Writing in the Calgary Herald, Hutcheson claimed Moran had turned down any potential bonuses, as well as refusing a higher salary.

"Many have asked about Mary’s compensation," Hutcheson wrote.

"She will earn the same compensation she received at Calgary Economic Development in 2017 and 2018, which is CAD$290,250 (£173,000/$221,000/€193,000) per annum, pro-rated for the remainder of the year.

"Calgary 2026 will reimburse Calgary Economic Development and Mary for the cost of her other benefits.

“Mary declined the opportunity to earn the higher compensation recommended by the search firm and any bonuses for a successful plebiscite or bid.

"I know she feels excited to be making this contribution to our community’s future."

Moran was officially unveiled as the bid's chief executive during an event on July 31 at the Canada Olympic Park, which was built for the last time Calgary hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

Moran was President of Calgary Economic Development and is taking a leave of absence from that role to take up her new role, which she officially started last Monday (August 13).

Hutcheson confirmed a permanent replacement for Moran at Calgary Economic Development would be sought should Calgary 2026 receive public backing in the plebiscite.

"I just decided that it was a responsible thing for me to do," Moran said, according to CBC.

"There was obviously a fair amount of noise about it before I even started or before a contract was signed.

"We have a lot of work to do and I want to eliminate any doubt in the community's mind.

"So if this is going to be a hurdle for them to get over, then I just wanted to eliminate it."

Bid chair Scott Hutcheson promised to increase the dialogue with the public in a piece in the Calgary Herald ©Twitter

There is due to be a meeting of Calgary City Council on September 13 to discuss whether they should continue supporting the bid.

If it survives that, an even greater hurdle remains in the way of Calgary on November 13 when a plebiscite is due to be held asking local citizens "are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?"

Hutcheson claimed a Games would not be pursued at all costs, asserting Calgary 2026 would develop and promote the "best possible bid".

He promised a bid would be pursued if it benefited the city, province and Canada as a whole.

"In the weeks ahead, we will increase the dialogue with you to understand all points of view, meeting with those in favour and with those who have genuine concerns," Hutcheson wrote.

"I believe this will make us stronger and inspire new ideas

"We will be talking to everyone, no one will be left out.

"There will be open, honest discussion and debate.

"It’s important that every voice is heard.

"This is not about the few, it’s about the many."

Calgary is one of potentially five candidates left in the race for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Stockholm 2026 are pushing ahead with their Olympic bid, despite fears over a lack of political support.

Doubts also remain over possible efforts from Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and an Italian bid involving Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.