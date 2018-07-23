International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials are set to take part in a discussion on the Canadian city's potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber members and the public attending.

The IOC will be represented by Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi and Hannah Burns, head of promotion, Olympic Games and Olympic candidatures.

Calgary 2026 chair Scott Hutcheson will also be present at the event which has been titled "A conversation with the International Olympic Committee".

The ticketed event has been sold out.

The Calgary Chamber have said the IOC officials will have an "open and transparent conversation with business leaders".

"Currently, Calgary is in the process of determining whether or not to bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," the Chamber stated.

"While this process continues, this is your opportunity to get informed about the factors that impact the Olympic bidding process."

It has been reported that the IOC officials will deliver a short presentation before a moderated discussion is led by Calgary Chamber President and chief executive Sandip Lalli.

The discussion is expected to last for two hours in The Edison Building.

The event comes at a key time, with a plebiscite on Calgary's potential bid expected to take place in November this year.

Christophe Dubi, IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, will participate in the event ©Getty Images

Rival groups Yes Calgary 2026 and No Calgary Olympics have emerged in recent months with both sides likely to step up campaigning as the vote approaches.

The IOC will hope the public discussion will help to allay concerns of Calgary residents.

The city has already hosted the Winter Games, in 1988.

While IOC President Thomas Bach claimed he was "not concerned" by the state of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games bid race, other bids have already collapsed.

The most recent effort to fail was from Austrian city Graz, with a lack of support cited as the reason.

This was shortly after it was announced that a state-wide referendum would take place.

Graz was the second potential Austrian bid, emerging after a failed referendum in Innsbruck last year.

A bid from Sion in Switzerland was also ended in June after a failed vote.

Sweden's capital Stockholm, Erzurum in Turkey, Sapporo in Japan and a yet-to-be confirmed Italian city are also vying for the right to host the Games.

It is thought Sapporo are more interested in hosting the Games in 2030 while Stockholm currently lack support from the Swedish Government.

Italy have not named their preferred city yet and Erzurum is considered a risk for security reasons due to its relative proximity to the Syrian border.