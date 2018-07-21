The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has signed glassware brand Borosil as a hydration partner.

The firm, based in Mumbai, is one of the largest glassware producing companies in the world.

The initial partnership them sponsoring India's team due to compete at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

They will back India's squad at this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018.

The new partnership between the Indian Olympic Association and glassware brand Borosil is due to begin at next month's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang ©Getty Images

It is hoped that a longer-term deal, including for the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris, can be negotiated.

As part of the partnership, Borosil Glass Works Limited will provide the Indian athletes and officials with their hydra range of products to ensure that the athletes stay healthy and well-hydrated.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with Borosil Glass Works Ltd which will be beneficial for all our Indian athletes as they will get to use best quality products," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said.

"I would like to thank Borosil for showing their support for Team India."