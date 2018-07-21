Egyptian top seeds Marwan Tarek and Rowan Reda Araby moved a step closer to winning the men’s and women’s competitions as quarter-final action took place today at the World Junior Individual Squash Championships in Chennai in India.

Tarek beat compatriot Mostafa Montaser 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 in the last eight, while Reda Araby defeated fellow countrywoman Hana Moataz 12-10, 11-6, 11-3.

Next up for Tarek is due to be Omar El Torkey, also of Egypt, after he overcame England’s Nicholas Wall 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 today at the Express Avenue Shopping Mall.

The other men’s semi-final pits Egypt’s Mostafa El Serty, a 4-11, 13-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-6 winner over Malaysia’s Darren Rahul Pragasam, against compatriot Mostafa Asal, who beat Mexico's Leonel Cardenas 12-10, 11-7, 11-9 .

Standing between Reda Araby and a place in the women’s final fellow countrywoman Jana Shiha, who defeated Farida Mohamed 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 14-12 in an all-Egyptian quarter-final.

Women's top seed Rowan Reda Araby eased through to the semi-finals ©WSF WorldJuniors/Twitter

Second seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt is also through to the penultimate round thanks to an 11-2, 11-4, 11-7 win over the United States' Marina Stefanoni.

She is now scheduled to face a semi-final against England’s Lucy Turmel following her 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 victory over Singapore’s Sneha Sivakumar.

All semi-finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

They will be followed by the finals on Monday (July 23).

The team event is set to be held from Tuesday to Sunday (July 24 to 29).