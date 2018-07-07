France booked their place in the final of the International Volleyball Federation Men's Nations League Finals, after seeing off the challenge of the United States here today.

The hosts headed into the match with an unbeaten record at the finals following victories over Brazil and Serbia seeing them top Pool A yesterday.

Their rivals were hoping to bounce back from a straights sets defeat to Russia yesterday, although the American squad had already been assured of their semi-final place.

France began the semi-final as the stronger team, opening up a five-point lead over their rivals by the halfway mark of the first set.

They maintained the moment to take the opener 25-18 in front of a partisan crowd.

Despite the best efforts of the US team, the second set followed a similar vain to the first, with France building an advantage they were unable to pull back.

With France taking the second set 25-17, it appeared as though they would cruise into tomorrow’s final.

A strong response from the US team, though, saw them edge back into the tie, as they built up a five point lead in the third.

They were forced to hold their nerve as France moved to within one point before taking the set 25-23 to keep their hopes alive.

Russia eased passed Brazil to secure their place in the final of the FIVB Men's Nations League Finals ©FIVB

France appeared to have done enough to stave off the comeback when they earned three match points in the fourth.

The US saved the match points before taking their first set point to set up a decider.

A nervy finale followed, with France eventually able to clinch a place in the final, as they ultimately triumphed 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12.

The hosts are due face Russia in the final after they comfortably overcame Olympic champions Brazil.

The Pool B winners were superior from the start, winning the opening set 25-17.

Russia maintained the momentum to win the second 25-18 before sealing a straight sets success by triumphing in the third 25-14.

United States and Brazil will now meet in tomorrow's third place playoff, scheduled to take place before the final.

It is the first men’s Nations League Finals to be held with the competition only introduced this year.

The women’s event concluded on July 1, with the US emerging as the winners.