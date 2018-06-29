International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin has been recognised with the Order of Honour of the Russian Federation accolade at the Kremlin.

Matytsin was bestowed with the prestigious prize by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The honour recognises achievements by Russians in public life, including sport.

Around 30 others were honoured by Putin alongside Matytsin, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Shamil Tarpischev.

"I would like to use this unique opportunity to extend, on behalf of my colleagues from FISU, our appreciation for the projects the Russian Federation has been hosting with a great hospitality: the Universiade in Kazan and the Winter Universiade which will take place in Krasnoyarsk next year," Matytsin, who took to the floor to thank Putin, said.

Matytsin became FISU President in November 2015.

He was President of the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism between 2006 and 2015.

Vladimir Putin honoured sporting officials at the Kremlin ©FISU

Addressing the audience, Putin said: "It gives me great pleasure to be presenting Russia’s highest decorations here at the Kremlin, to the most talented and deserving citizens of our country.

"Each and every one of you has achieved outstanding results in your fields.

"Your accomplishments, victories, records, courage and labour all contribute to Russia’s development in meaningful ways.

"Of course, there is also a moral dimension to these efforts.

"Our country is hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and it is symbolic that decorations will be presented today to those who made the development of sports their life’s work."

During his time as FISU President, Matytsin has overseen the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the IOC, as well as launching the FISU Global Strategy 2027.