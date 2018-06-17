The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has handed secretary general Patrick Baumann a huge new deal through to 2031.

Baumann, 50, one of the most recognised names in international sports governance due to his various roles, has been granted the extension following a unanimous decision by FIBA's Central Board.

He has held the position since 2003 with his contract initially renewed through to 2022 in 2010.

"We are really pleased with the work of Patrick Baumann," said FIBA President Horacio Muratore.

"He has helped FIBA become a solid organisation thanks to the implementation of concrete measures such as the introduction of a new, efficient modern structure and governance system, which unites the whole FIBA family, integrates its key stakeholders and protects our values; the construction of the House of Basketball, our first and very own purpose-built headquarters; and the signing of long-term commercial partnerships, providing for a stable and strong financial foundation which supports all of the FIBA family for the next decade.

"From a sporting perspective, he has been instrumental in the development of our new competition system that came into effect last year as well as the successful launch of 3x3, which has now become an Olympic discipline.

Patrick Baumann, left, first joined FIBA in 1994 ©Getty Images

"These accomplishments, among others, have contributed greatly to FIBA's vision of making basketball the most popular sports community.

"The Board felt it therefore essential to ensure stability in our work on the agreed road-map towards this vision with Mr Baumann at the helm of FIBA."

Switzerland's Baumann first joined FIBA in 1994 as a lawyer and was later appointed deputy secretary general.

Before joining the organisation he was involved in basketball as a player, coach and referee.

His other sporting roles include membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which he gained in 2007.

He is also President of the Global Organisation of International Sport Federations, formerly SportAccord, and chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

In addition, he is an Executive Committee member of the World Anti-Doping Agency and President of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee.