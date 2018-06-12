An eight year commercial rights deal has been signed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) with Chinese company DDMC Sports International and Swiss partner Fortis AG.

The announcement concludes a tender process which began in November.

It will cover broadcasting and commercial rights for all AFC competitions, including the Asian Cup and Asian Champions League.

"The new rights agreement will now secure the financial future of our member associations as well as help the AFC further enhance our competitions and development programmes," said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

"The successful conclusion to a process, which has lasted for more than 15 months, will mean that the AFC and the Asian football family can now contemplate a bright and prosperous future.

"But at the same time, we must be aware of the need to continue to evolve and develop both on and off the field to make sure that we use the new financial power wisely and effectively."

The announcement means that the AFC will conclude an existing relationship with Lagardere Sports and Entertainment that has lasted since 1993.

The deal was announced during an AFC meeting in Moscow ©AFC

DDMC have become increasingly influential in the Chinese market in recent months after buying domestic broadcast rights for Spanish football until 2022.

They have also purchased Super Sports Media, who hold the Chinese rights for the English Premier League.

Financial terms of the latest deal have not been disclosed, but the Associated Press have reported that the new contract will be worth more than $4 billion (£3 billion/€3.4 billion).

According to Xinhua, the bid saw off opposition from competitors including Lagardere, IMG, Infront Sports & Media, and MP&SILVA.

"We are greatly honoured to be chosen by the AFC as its exclusive commercial partner," added DDMC chair Yi Rentao.

"Based in China and with a global vision, DDMC is a leader in the Asian sports industry with significant experience in international rights management and cross-border intercultural cooperation.

"This is the first time that Chinese companies have dominated IP and media rights in global sports, as well as the development of related business interests."