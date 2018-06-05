A criminal complaint has been filed by FIFA against online reselling company Viagogo to prevent unauthorised sales of tickets for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

In a statement, FIFA said they had filed the complaint with the public prosecutor's office in Geneva following "numerous complaints" regarding Viagogo's "opaque and deceptive business conduct".

The action was taken by world football's governing body to "to protect the fans and prevent unauthorised ticket resales" for the tournament, which begins with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14.

The illegal reselling of tickets, usually for significantly higher than the face value, is a frequent concern of organisers of major events.

FIFA has warned anyone who has bought tickets through Viagogo, founded in London in 2006 but whose headquarters are in Geneva, risk being denied entry to World Cup stadiums.

"Strict admission checks" will be carried out on supporters entering venues for the tournament in Russia, FIFA said.

FIFA has warned anyone who has bought tickets through Viagogo risks being denied access to World Cup stadiums ©Getty Images

"FIFA regards the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a serious issue and views the security implications of the unauthorised transfer and/or resale of tickets as being of paramount importance," the statement from FIFA added.

"In light of the above, we encourage fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised platforms/sellers.

"Tickets purchased via unauthorised distribution channels, including all tickets purchased through Viagogo, will be cancelled once identified.

"FIFA reserves the right to refuse entry to the stadium to any holder of such tickets."

FIFA also revealed they have worked alongside UEFA in an effort to stamp out the illegal reselling of tickets.

"FIFA has held fruitful talks with UEFA in order to coordinate action against unauthorised platforms and established cooperation with the Fédération romande des consommateurs (FRC), the consumer protection association for French-speaking Switzerland, which is a strong advocate against ticket sales conducted through unauthorised sources," said the statement.