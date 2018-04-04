Almost 400,000 tickets have been allocated for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in the latest stage of sales over the last three weeks.

It means that more than 1.6 million have now been allocated in total since sales first opened in September.

Home support accounted for more than half of the latest sales - totalling 216,134 of the 394,433.

United States registered the next highest interest, with 16,462, despite their side not qualifying for the men's event.

This was followed by supporters from Argentina, with 15,006, Colombia, with 14,755 and Mexico, with 14,372.

Brazil, China, Germany, Australia and India expressed the next highest amount of interest in a list notable for the shortage of European countries.

A final "last-minute" sales phase will commence on April 18.

The Luzhniki Stadium will host the World Cup final ©Getty Images

It will remain open until all the tickets are gone on a first-come-first-served basis.

The tournament is due to begin with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

The update comes as tensions continue between Russia and much of the Western world after the nerve gas attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury last month.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament that it was "highly likely" Russia was responsible for the attack in the English city.

Twenty-seven countries, including the US, have joined Britain in expelling Russian diplomats in response.

Russia has replied with similar counter-measures.