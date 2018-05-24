A full schedule has been announced for the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup taking place in The Philippines from June 8 to 12.

The sport's leading 3x3 competition for national teams will take place at the Philippine Arena, the largest indoor arena in the world, from June 8 to 12 with 20,000 tickets up for grabs on each day of action.

It will be a major opportunity for players to gain high-level experience before the discipline makes its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The first four days of competition will be dedicated to pool play before knock-out rounds take place on day five.

France's women, the 2012 World Cup silver medallists, will face 2016 World Cup quarter-finallists Argentina in the first match of the event.

Each day will end with a match involving either the male or female teams from the Philippines.

Defending men's champions Serbia join The Netherlands, Romania, New Zealand and Kyrgyzstan in Pool A.

Serbia won the men's World Cup event last year ©Getty Images

Slovenia, Poland, Estonia, Japan and Ecuador meet in Pool B while hosts the Philippines join Russia, Brazil, Mongolia and Canada in Pool C.

Latvia, Ukraine, Croatia, Jordan and Nigeria complete the line-up in Pool D.

The top two teams in each pool will progress to the knock-out stages.

In the corresponding women's competition, Venezuela, Czech Republic, Italy, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan meet in Pool B.

China, France, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and Argentina are in Pool B while defending champions Russia join Andorra, Iran, United States and Uganda are in Pool C.

Hosts Philippines are drawn in Pool D with Hungary, The Netherlands, Germany and Spain.